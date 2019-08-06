Salem Media Group (SALM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.12 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%.

NASDAQ:SALM remained flat at $$2.09 on Tuesday. 14,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.54. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26.

SALM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Salem Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 11,970 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $25,256.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,673.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,881 shares of company stock worth $104,855. 55.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

