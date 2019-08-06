Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.5 million to $71.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.96 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS.

SAIL traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,063. Sailpoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $60.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.21.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 1,910 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $38,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $678,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,987. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

