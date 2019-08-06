Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 161,735 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 1,303.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,735 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 82.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 236,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,632,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 50,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,248.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter.

SHYG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,553. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57.

