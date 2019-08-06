Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Invests $1.77 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 164,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 155,218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. 2,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,632. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.