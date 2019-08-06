Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $752,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.07% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 196,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,487,684,000.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 26,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,701. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $65.02.

