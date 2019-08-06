Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $16.34 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 460.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,347,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 770,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,756,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,448,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 1,249,839 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44.

