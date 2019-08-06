Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABF) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Saab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronautics segment develops, produces, and sells air power systems and military aviation systems, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

