Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 2.66%. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Ryerson updated its Q3 guidance to $0.66-0.77 EPS.

RYI traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $292.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.87. Ryerson has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $11.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, insider Michael Burbach acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,090 shares in the company, valued at $934,664.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ryerson by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 97,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 27.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

