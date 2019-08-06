Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $92,255.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,263. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

