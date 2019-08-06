Rupee (RUP) Market Cap Hits $167,593.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $167,593.00 and $35.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 35,425,550 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

