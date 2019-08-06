RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 255.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $385,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,723,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 660,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,369,000 after acquiring an additional 272,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.95. 257,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,967. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. RPM International has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

