Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given “Sector Performer” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,026.07 ($39.54).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,362 ($30.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,562.76. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.