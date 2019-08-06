Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 294.75 ($3.85).

LON:RBS opened at GBX 201.10 ($2.63) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.13. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.09. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

