Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. Independent Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €223.00 ($259.30) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €221.10 ($257.09).

Allianz stock opened at €201.80 ($234.65) on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €213.33.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

