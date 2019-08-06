Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target to C$4.50

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JE. CIBC increased their price target on Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Just Energy Group from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.05.

Just Energy Group stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 594,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The company has a market capitalization of $702.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. Just Energy Group has a one year low of C$3.66 and a one year high of C$5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.34.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

