Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) a $26.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLVS. Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Clovis Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.90.

CLVS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $9.42. 1,991,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,799. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $38.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 261.09% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,452 shares of company stock valued at $36,261. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,351,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 222,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

