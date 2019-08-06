Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) a $89.00 Price Target

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been given a $89.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 121.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.83.

AGIO traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,413. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The business had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 481.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

