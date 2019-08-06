Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 505,333 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 119.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $8,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,149.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $53.86. 3,803,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,625,214. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

