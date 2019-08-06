Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 2,697 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $32,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $55,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Danaher by 123.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $136.87. 809,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.00. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,682,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.