Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $27.27 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68,112 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $27,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,512.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,322. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRL traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.74.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

