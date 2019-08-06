Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 415,305 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 1,509.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,305 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSOD. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,131,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,369,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,690,091.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $4,578,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,253,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,567,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,706 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,601 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $62.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.51 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

