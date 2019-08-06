Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,007,722 Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,007,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,444,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.30% of Yelp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,480 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 224,363 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Yelp by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,918 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Yelp by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,690 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,189,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Aegis raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Yelp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.37.

Shares of YELP traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Yelp Inc has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $235.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

