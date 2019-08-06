Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 345,135 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,135 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $37,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,854,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,308,000 after buying an additional 998,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,276,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 142,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after buying an additional 258,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,778,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after buying an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,180,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $692,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $516,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 600 shares of company stock worth $13,500 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE:ORI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 330,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,994. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

