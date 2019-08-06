Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 909,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $99,675,000 after acquiring an additional 173,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BTIG Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cowen upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,084. The company has a market capitalization of $255.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.