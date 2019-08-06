Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:RSI opened at C$5.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.53. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a market cap of $562.84 million and a P/E ratio of 13.71.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

