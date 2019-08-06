Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 376,195 Shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 58.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376,195 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 74.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $201,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHSP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. 2,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,377. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

CHSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

