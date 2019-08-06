Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 117,306 Shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,306 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.63% of New Media Investment Group worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 144,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,590,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Media Investment Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Media Investment Group alerts:

Shares of New Media Investment Group stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 76,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. New Media Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Citigroup raised New Media Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About New Media Investment Group

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM).

Receive News & Ratings for New Media Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Media Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.