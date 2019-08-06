Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 44.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,598,000 after buying an additional 1,283,020 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth about $292,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,010,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 94,299 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $116.98. 4,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $126.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $727,881. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.36.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

