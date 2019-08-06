Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,543 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $5,659,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AMH. BTIG Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.92. 9,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.92. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 1,040,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $24,616,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,940,597 shares of company stock valued at $69,897,727. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.