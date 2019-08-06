Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 96 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 29.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

SBAC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $245.08. 4,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,014. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $249.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($1.58). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,283,572.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,842,710.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $3,229,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,313.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,320 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,971 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

