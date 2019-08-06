Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 578,823 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 892.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,823 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of First Bancorp worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBP. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,997,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 493.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 17,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,288. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

