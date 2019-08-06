RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in RLI by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in RLI by 492.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 2.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $88.67. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.32. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. RLI had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $224.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $122,679.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $1,379,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on RLI from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

