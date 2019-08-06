Rio Tinto plc Announces Dividend of GBX 173.14 (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 173.14 ($2.26) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,289.85 ($56.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,743.96.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,510.55 ($58.94).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total value of £336.56 ($439.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,025 shares of company stock worth $18,156,922.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.