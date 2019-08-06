Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,186 Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $31,186,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $30,510,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $28,874,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $19,713,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $15,365,000.

Get Corteva alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. 86,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096,410. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.