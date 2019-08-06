Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF makes up 1.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 281.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9,805.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,981. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $42.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.56.

