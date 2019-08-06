Rice Partnership LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $417.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,628. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

