Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given a $86.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) received a $86.00 target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.32. 134,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,775. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $70,722,950.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,160,940.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

