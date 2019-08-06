ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 4,367 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.56, for a total transaction of $561,421.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,716,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $540,896.62.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $497,881.67.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $133.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,741,000 after acquiring an additional 131,732 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 81.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 16.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.