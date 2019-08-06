Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS):

8/2/2019 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

8/2/2019 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00. They wrote, “We raise our revenue estimates to $315M (up from $178M) and $387M (from $254M) respectively. Likewise, we now expect Coherus to be profitable over the next two years and raise our EPS estimates to $0.67/share and $0.62/share respectively. We raise our price target to $29 (from $28) since our revised estimates for Udenyca sales increase the value of that franchise in our sum-of-the-parts model. The best biosimilar launch keeps on giving. Coherus’ launch of Udenyca is setting the standard for how quickly it’s gained market traction. It’s even more impressive that Coherus did so as the second product to market, now surpassing Mylan (MYL; not rated) as the share leader in the biosimilar pegfilgrastim market. Coherus now has 13% share of the overall market and the company expects to exit 2019 with 20% share.””

7/19/2019 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2019 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/12/2019 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

7/10/2019 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

7/10/2019 – Coherus Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Coherus announced preliminary net sales on UDENYCA of $79M-$84M suggesting swift uptake. This is more than double the 1Q19 figure of $37M. Despite the increase in sales, CHRS shares were down over 13% yesterday.””

6/24/2019 – Coherus Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2019 – Coherus Biosciences was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – Coherus Biosciences was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2019 – Coherus Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2019 – Coherus Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

CHRS stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.10. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 360,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,176,724 shares of company stock worth $25,365,332. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 107,870.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

