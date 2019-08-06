Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RTO stock opened at GBX 435.60 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 435.30 ($5.69). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 411.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 404.33 ($5.28).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

