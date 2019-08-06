Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.05

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.05 and last traded at $39.54, with a volume of 57871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Regenxbio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

Get Regenxbio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $3,590,400. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regenxbio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Regenxbio by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regenxbio by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.