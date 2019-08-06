Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Posts Earnings Results

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

RDVT stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,553. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Red Violet has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Red Violet stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.24% of Red Violet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

