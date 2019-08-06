Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Robin have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported first-quarter 2019 results, wherein earnings missed the consensus estimate but revenues came almost in line with the same. However, both the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis. The downside can be primarily attributed to soft comparable restaurant revenues due to decline in dine-in traffic. Further, earnings estimates for the current year have been revised downward over the past 7 days. However, Red Robin’s efforts to improve sales and regain market share via efficient menu innovation, focus on increasing service speed, effective marketing strategy and remodeling bode well. Particularly, its focus on value offerings and growing off-premise, online ordering business combines to ensure that Red Robin remains affordable.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

RRGB stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $422.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Glenn B. Kaufman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $773,058. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 203,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,635.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 206,336 shares of company stock worth $5,359,136. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,273,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 172,969 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,960,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

