Recro Pharma (REPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Recro Pharma to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Recro Pharma has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $25.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.52% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. On average, analysts expect Recro Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 3,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,260. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.27. Recro Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

In other news, Director Arnaud Ajdler bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 144,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $1,287,325.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

