Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.28-3.33 for the period. Realty Income also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.28-3.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.52. 77,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.12. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

