RealTract (RET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $520,218.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last week, RealTract has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. RealTract has a total market cap of $30.28 million and $520,218.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00234580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.01303183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00020601 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00099496 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000459 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.