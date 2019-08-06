RChain Price Reaches $0.0968 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. RChain has a total market cap of $36.19 million and approximately $61,387.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0968 or 0.00000838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, BitMart, Kucoin and ChaoEX. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 58.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00241598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.01282080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00098304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000451 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain was first traded on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bitinka, OOOBTC, AirSwap, BitMart, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

