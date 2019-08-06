Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $147.80. Rank Group shares last traded at $153.04, with a volume of 67,400 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Rank Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.01. The firm has a market cap of $593.84 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

