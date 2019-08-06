Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Given a $27.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Radian Group to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.50) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 123,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,195. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Radian Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 322,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,868,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

