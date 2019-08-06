R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. R1 RCM updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 1,918,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,049. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $48,040.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $142,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

